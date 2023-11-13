How to help
Washington gets a little taste of Vermont

The 16th annual Taste of Vermont event in Washington, D.C., last week boasted more than 30...
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont sent a little bit of the Green Mountain State to Washington, D.C., to showcase what the state has to offer.

The 16th annual Taste of Vermont event last week boasted more than 30 Vermont businesses from all over the state, sharing Vermont-made goods from cheese to chocolate.

The event was first established at the recommendation of former Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. It was intended to give Vermont producers a chance to share their goods with Congress and discuss issues that impact them.

