Washington gets a little taste of Vermont

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont sent a little bit of the Green Mountain State to Washington, D.C., to showcase what the state has to offer.

The 16th annual Taste of Vermont event last week boasted more than 30 Vermont businesses from all over the state, sharing Vermont-made goods from cheese to chocolate.

The event was first established at the recommendation of former Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. It was intended to give Vermont producers a chance to share their goods with Congress and discuss issues that impact them.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.