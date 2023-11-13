BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! We could start out Monday with a few peeks of sunshine here and there, especially across the southern half of the region. Through the afternoon, clouds collectively return for all that will be followed by a few light rain and snow showers later this afternoon and evening. You’ll probably notice just a few flurries in the air; this will not amount to anything on the paved surfaces. Afternoon highs are again chilly, with most of us stuck in the 30s with a few lower 40s here and there. We’ll keep the cloud cover tonight, which will help keep us a tad warmer with overnight lows in the 30s.

A few light rain or snow showers could linger into our day on Tuesday, especially through the first half of the day. Daytime highs are again on the cooler side, with most in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. Any snow accumulation between this evening and tomorrow looks relatively minimal, with most looking at a coating with maybe up to 1-2″ in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

We could gain some more sunshine and warm up through midweek. Wednesday and Thursday are the best opportunities to see some sun, with temperatures each day in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s. Friday looks to be the warmest of the next 7, with highs in the low to mid-50s, but rain is likely by afternoon, which is expected to continue overnight. A few showers and snow showers may carry over into the weekend.

-Peter Kvietkauskas

