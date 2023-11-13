How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A very typical November week of weather lies ahead of us. There will be lots of clouds, as is often the case during this cloudiest month of the year. There will be a few snowflakes and raindrops from time to time, but nothing serious. However, there will be a brief warm-up by the end of the week.

A weak frontal system will kick up a few snow & rain showers overnight and into the first part of Tuesday. We will break up the clouds a bit on Wednesday for a few rays of rare November sunshine. A fast-moving trough of low pressure may scatter a few more snow & rain showers on Wednesday night. Then we have our best chance for a few hours of sunshine on Thursday.

Temperatures will be warming up into the mid-50s on Friday. That sounds good, but there will be lots of clouds around and it will be breezy out of the south.

A frontal system coming in from the west will be joining up with a system coming up the east coast, moving through on Friday night into Saturday with a round of rain. As the rain tapers off late on Saturday, it will mix with a little bit of snow as colder air comes back in over the weekend.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the system at the end of the week and start of the weekend, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air and online.

