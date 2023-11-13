BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will start off with the coldest morning of the season so far, with lows in the teens and 20s. An isolated single digit reading isn’t out of the question. After some morning sun, clouds will thicken up during the day. By afternoon, a clipper will graze us with scattered showers and snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s to a few low 40s. Scattered showers and snow showers will continue overnight into Tuesday, though mainly Tuesday morning. The mountains may get an inch or two accumulation, but no impacts are expected.

Pleasant late fall weather is in store for Wednesday and Thursday. Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be the best day of the week, with highs in the low 50s, a nice day for outdoor activities. Friday will be even warmer, but rain is likely by afternoon, which is expected to continue overnight, then taper to showers and snow showers.

Next weekend will be unsettled and cooler, with mostly cloudy skies, and scattered light showers and snow showers. Highs both days will be in the low 40s, with lows in the 20s to 30s.

