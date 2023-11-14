How to help
Adirondack nonprofits pitch economic agenda

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nonprofits in Northern New York are pitching a new Adirondack economic agenda.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas says the plan spells out a number of practical steps New York lawmakers and agencies can make to take action on broadband, housing, and cell service in the region. He says that includes investing in more housing trusts for people looking to buy a home and potentially enlarging hamlets to meet housing demands.

“We need to help make sure that the strategies the state follows are effective in closing some of those gaps. We may not ever close 100% of them. We need to make sure some more of those gaps are closed and that middle mile between this point and this point through areas that could never economically be done and need public dollars to close the gap,” Douglas said.

The agenda also has support from the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, and the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, among other groups.

