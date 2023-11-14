How to help
Amtrak service between Vermont and New York City temporarily suspended

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A heads-up for travelers-- Amtrak service from Vermont to New York City is temporarily suspended.

Amtrak officials say there are safety concerns stemming from structural issues of a privately owned building above track lines in New York City. That’s having a ripple effect across a number of stops throughout New York and getting into or out of Vermont.

Click here for more information on what to do if your trip is impacted.

