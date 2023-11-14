How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Another Democratic challenger for Burlington’s mayoral race

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fourth candidate has entered the race for Burlington mayor. C D Mattison made the announcement on the steps of City Hall on Monday.

Mattison worked for 20 years in technology and has more recently been involved with the LGBTQ nonprofit Outright Vermont.

If elected, she hopes to help Burlington move past current challenges by having the city work strategically to address issues and calling on the state to assist in a big way.

She also hopes constituents will listen to what she has to say.

“What we’ve been doing for the past 10 or 15 years hasn’t been working. What we’ve been doing for the past two years hasn’t been working. I’m actually asking people to be curious and to be open to someone new. Because yes, you know, Joan, Shannon, and you know, Karen Paul, I’m asking you to get to know me and hear what I have to say. And then make your choice,” Mattison said.

Mattison is the third Democrat to announce her intentions. So far, she faces City Council President Karen Paul and longtime City Councilor Joan Shannon in the Democratic caucus on Dec. 10.

Progressive House Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak is also in the running.

Burlington has never had a woman in the mayor’s office.

Current Mayor Miro Weinberger announced in September he would not seek a fifth term.

Related Stories:

Shannon kicks off Burlington mayoral bid

Candidates gear up for Burlington mayoral race

Mulvaney-Stanak 1st to announce candidacy for Burlington mayor

Burlington residents react as Mayor Weinberger ends his term

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will not seek reelection

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Street shooting investigation in Burlington.
2 dead in Burlington shooting
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Burlington police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was shot in the foot...
Man shot in foot in alleged Burlington drug dispute
Police say the victim of a shooting in Hardwick died over the weekend. The suspect died by...
Victim of Hardwick shooting dies
The Burlington police are investigating an arson at their own department headquarters.
Police investigating arson at Burlington Police Department

Latest News

Police have arrested a Northern New York man who they say was behind the wheel during a...
Plattsburgh man arrested in hit-and-run that injured child
The Vermont Supreme Court says the state’s Environmental Court can reissue an expired arrest...
Vt. Supreme Court rules Slate Ridge owner's arrest warrant can be reissued
The results are in for Bennington County's "Socktober" campaign that aims to provide homeless...
Bennington County ‘Socktober’ campaign collects hundreds of socks for homeless
Current events are built into the 4th-grade curriculum at the Samuel Morey Elementary School in...
Fairlee students get lesson in empathy
File photo
Adirondack nonprofits pitch economic agenda