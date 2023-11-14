Another Democratic challenger for Burlington’s mayoral race

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fourth candidate has entered the race for Burlington mayor. C D Mattison made the announcement on the steps of City Hall on Monday.

Mattison worked for 20 years in technology and has more recently been involved with the LGBTQ nonprofit Outright Vermont.

If elected, she hopes to help Burlington move past current challenges by having the city work strategically to address issues and calling on the state to assist in a big way.

She also hopes constituents will listen to what she has to say.

“What we’ve been doing for the past 10 or 15 years hasn’t been working. What we’ve been doing for the past two years hasn’t been working. I’m actually asking people to be curious and to be open to someone new. Because yes, you know, Joan, Shannon, and you know, Karen Paul, I’m asking you to get to know me and hear what I have to say. And then make your choice,” Mattison said.

Mattison is the third Democrat to announce her intentions. So far, she faces City Council President Karen Paul and longtime City Councilor Joan Shannon in the Democratic caucus on Dec. 10.

Progressive House Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak is also in the running.

Burlington has never had a woman in the mayor’s office.

Current Mayor Miro Weinberger announced in September he would not seek a fifth term.

