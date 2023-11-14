Bennington County ‘Socktober’ campaign collects hundreds of socks for homeless

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results are in for Bennington County’s “Socktober” campaign.

It’s an effort during the month of October to collect new socks and other cold-weather gear for homeless shelters.

Organizers say this year they collected 1,900 pairs of socks, 162 hats, 45 pairs of gloves and a number of other items like scarves, mittens and body warmers.

All the items went to the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless and the Project Alliance Community Outreach Program.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.