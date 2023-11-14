How to help
Bennington County 'Socktober' campaign collects hundreds of socks for homeless

The results are in for Bennington County's "Socktober" campaign that aims to provide homeless...
The results are in for Bennington County's "Socktober" campaign that aims to provide homeless shelters with cold weather gear for people.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results are in for Bennington County’s “Socktober” campaign.

It’s an effort during the month of October to collect new socks and other cold-weather gear for homeless shelters.

Organizers say this year they collected 1,900 pairs of socks, 162 hats, 45 pairs of gloves and a number of other items like scarves, mittens and body warmers.

All the items went to the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless and the Project Alliance Community Outreach Program.

