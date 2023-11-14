How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Gov. Scott declares adoption month in Vt.

File Photo
File Photo(Leigh Mills)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - November 13 - 15 is adoption month in Vermont. Governor Phil Scott announced that November will recognize the importance of making sure every child has a secure and permanent family.

There are currently about 100 children in Vermont waiting for their forever home. Adoption month is a time to focus on finding homes for those in need and recognizing the importance of the family of origin.

Project Family says families are needed, especially for children over 14 who are much less likely to be adopted than younger kids.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Street shooting investigation in Burlington.
2 dead in Burlington shooting
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Burlington police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was shot in the foot...
Man shot in foot in alleged Burlington drug dispute
The Burlington police are investigating an arson at their own department headquarters.
Police investigating arson at Burlington Police Department
Police say the victim of a shooting in Hardwick died over the weekend. The suspect died by...
Victim of Hardwick shooting dies

Latest News

Emily Ferlazzo
Loved ones remember Emily Ferlazzo and wait for trial 2 years after murder
It’s cold outside - and most people have had their heat on for a while.
Williston Fire Department offers fire safety tips as winter weather rolls in
Williston Fire Department
Williston Fire Department offers fire safety tips as winter weather rolls in
The 16th annual Taste of Vermont event in Washington, D.C., last week boasted more than 30...
Washington gets a little taste of Vermont