Gov. Scott declares adoption month in Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - November 13 - 15 is adoption month in Vermont. Governor Phil Scott announced that November will recognize the importance of making sure every child has a secure and permanent family.

There are currently about 100 children in Vermont waiting for their forever home. Adoption month is a time to focus on finding homes for those in need and recognizing the importance of the family of origin.

Project Family says families are needed, especially for children over 14 who are much less likely to be adopted than younger kids.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.