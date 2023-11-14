How to help
Government shutdown could impact Vt. food access programs

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If there is a government shutdown at the end of this week, it could hold up the 2023 Farm Bill, impacting Vermont farmers and food systems.

Farming advocates say further delays of the bill could have an impact on food access programs for low-income families like SNAP as well as other implications for farmers.

Darren Perron spoke with Maddie Kempner with the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont.

