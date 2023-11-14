How to help
Learning from the experts during apprenticeship week

File Photo
File Photo(Aiken Electric Cooperative)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Learning the ropes from an expert thanks to apprenticeship pathways; Governor Phil Scott announced that this week is National Apprenticeship Week in Vermont.

The event helps promote career paths based on an ‘earn what you learn’ model where apprentices get wages during training. This week also includes events like a virtual panel discussion.

