Loved ones remember Emily Ferlazzo and wait for trial 2 years after murder

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s now been more than two years since Emily Ferlazzo was killed and the man police say did it continues to wait for trial. It’s expected to happen sometime next year as both sides weigh the facts of the case.

Police say Joseph Ferlazzo, Emily’s husband, admitted to murdering his wife while the two were celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in October 2021. Investigators say Ferlazzo confessed that he shot Emily inside a camper van in Bolton following an argument, and dismembered her body. The couple previously lived in the camper at Emily’s parent’s house in Northfield, New Hampshire.

Emily’s loved ones tell Channel Threes Melissa Cooney it’s been a difficult two years but knows more challenging days lie ahead as prosecutors prep for what’s expected to be an emotional trial for Joseph Ferlazzo. While they wait, memories of Emily stay in focus.

A contagious personality with a beautiful singing voice.

“New songs that come up and are like, Oh, we totally like imagine Emily you know, singing that not only in the car, but just like, in a room full of people or friends in or around the campfire.” Kathi Echelberger is a long-time family friend, whose daughters were Emily’s best friends. She says Emily was a licensed nursing assistant, passionate about cosmetology, and loved sparkles, and Hampton Beach in New Hampshire.

“She had this infectious laugh,” said Echelberger. But that laughter was silenced a little more than two years ago.

Movement on the case has been slow. Anxiety has been high and unsettling reminders of Joseph stick with the family. “The family is holding on to his belongings. We can’t do anything with them until he’s prosecuted. We just want to be able to get on and remember Emily without having to think about him and wait for a trial. Knowing that that’s going to come up and it’s going to rip open more band-aids,” said Echelberger.

Echelberger says Emily’s loved ones were aware she was in an abusive relationship and had spoken with her about it but knew how challenging it is for survivors to leave a relationship with their abuser.

Karen Tronsgard-Scott of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence says loved ones intervening is crucial. “It is just really important for friends and family members to notice and say that they’re seeing signs that there’s harm being done, and to say to tell them that they believe them, that they support them, and that they will help them get help when they’re ready,” said Tronsgard-Scott.

Tronsgard-Scott says there are organizations in every Vermont county that can connect people in abusive relationships if they reach out. Families and those organizations can work on safety planning if the survivor decides they’re ready to leave. “There are things very often folks will do things like if you see the porch light on call the police. Yeah, or you. If you get Can I store some clothes? Can you know, can I keep a cell phone with you?” said Tronsgard-Scott.

Echelberger agrees and urges anyone involved in an abusive relationship to stay strong and don’t hesitate to ask for help. “Don’t ever be afraid to reach out, it may take days before you’re able to get out of your situation. But you will get out of it,” said Echelberger.

At least half of all Vermont’s homicides are domestic violence-related. Each year the number fluctuates but the ratio stays the same. Of those homicides, 50% percent involve a firearm.

According to a report from the state’s domestic violence fatality review commission, from 1994 to 2021, Vermont had 377 homicides and 177 of them were related to domestic violence.

Tronsgard-Scott says they’re working on implementing something called the lethality assessment program to help lower that number. A lethality assessment is a question for police officers to investigate in a case to flag domestic violence situations that could turn fatal.

“It offers the person who’s been harmed the opportunity to access services, including safety, planning, shelter, you know, whatever they might need. And so it’s just it’s just a really effective tool. And with this, the support of Attorney General charity Clark, we’re really having a lot of conversations with the Vermont State Police and other law enforcement entities as well as the domestic violence organizations in our state. Yeah, to figure out how do we how do we fund it and how we implement across our state?” said Tronsgard-Scott.

Some Vermont counties have been trained in the LAP but the report shows that its use has fallen off. VSP has revised its domestic violence investigation to include lap. Tronsgard-Scott says there’s a direct correlation between the reduction of domestic violence homicides and the implementation of LAP.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, call 800-799-7233 or visit the Vermont DCF website for resources.

