New emergency winter shelter for homeless opening in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new emergency shelter opens Monday night in Montpelier. It’s a needed expansion of services for the homeless population in Washington County, where the most recent point-in-time survey done-- an annual count of people experiencing homelessness-- found 446 people were either unsheltered, in an emergency shelter or in transitional housing. It’s a growing problem in Vermont’s Capital City after a space used for an emergency winter shelter became unusable after this summer’s flooding.

Winter is knocking on our doorstep and officials in Montpelier knew the need for an emergency shelter was immediate.

“As a community and as humans, we need to take care of our fellow humans,” Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser said.

Fraser says the Good Samaritan Haven, a nonprofit helping provide shelter and support services, is leasing the space at the former Elks Club building from the city. It’s paid for by the state and can house up to 15 people a night.

Some in the city know it’s needed.

“I think creating additional housing, creating affordable housing, creating shelters... I think like actually creating structures like physical structures where they can be safe and be warm throughout the cruel Vermont winters,” said Anne Fernwah of Montpelier.

After this summer’s flooding forced the city to rethink where it housed the homeless this winter, Good Samaritan co-executive director Rick DeAngelis had to act fast.

“It’s a very short period of time to organize a shelter in three or four months. One of the biggest challenges this year is transportation. So we’re not in the downtown area and that’s going to be harder for people to get here,” DeAngelis said.

Guests at the shelter will be provided with transportation to and from downtown Montpelier in the mornings and evenings.

As part of the lease, Good Samaritan says they have also developed a public safety plan, ensuring a coordinated response-- if necessary-- at the shelter.

Meanwhile, Fraser is hoping for a more permanent solution to the homeless crisis.

“I would really actually like to see more effort being made for some more concrete, longer-term solutions for people. You know, shelters are shelters but they’re not a permanent answer,” he said.

DeAngelis agrees but knows how important it is to get a shelter up and running as soon as possible.

“We really needed it very badly,” he said. “There’s a lot of people, even in the very, very cold weather-- we had below-freezing temperatures last night-- were sleeping outside.”

DeAngelis says they hope to open a year-round shelter in the Montpelier area next year along with their other locations in Barre and Berlin.

