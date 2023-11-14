How to help
New plan aims to make Vermont an age-friendly state

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are hosting a summit Wednesday to discuss strategies for building an age-friendly Vermont.

The “graying of Vermont” concept is already well-known. The demographics change means nearly a third of the state’s population is over the age of 60 -- a 30 percent increase over the past decade.

According to a poll conducted earlier this year by the University of Vermont’s Center for Rural Studies, 64% of people in Vermont are concerned that the state does not have adequate resources to address the needs of our older population as it continues to grow. The Age Strong VT Draft Plan is intended to serve as a roadmap to address those concerns.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Angela Smith-Dieng from the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living about the plan and the summit.

Wednesday’s Age Strong VT Fall Summit takes place at the state office complex atrium in Waterbury.

People can send their comments on the state’s new Age Strong VT Draft Plan via mail or online by November 30.

