Northern New York manufacturing business wins state grant

Assemble Rite Ltd. is receiving $500,000 from the state to build steel-frame flood-barrier...
Assemble Rite Ltd. is receiving $500,000 from the state to build steel-frame flood-barrier systems.(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A half-a-million dollars from the Empire State Development program is going to a Plattsburgh manufacturing business.

Assemble Rite Ltd. is receiving $500,000 from the state to build steel-frame flood-barrier systems.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce says Assemble Rite is associated with the owners SpencerARL New York, a Plattsburgh-based transportation equipment company.

Chamber President Garry Douglas worked with the owners in selecting Plattsburgh as its location.

“It is a great win. It further diversifies our manufacturing base and it also has an impact of reinforcing Spencers and their owners’ presence here in this community,” Douglas said.

The company will be located at 1494 Military Turnpike near Route 3 in Plattsburgh.

Douglas adds the chamber is also actively connecting the company with lawmakers in Washington for future federal funding.

Click here for the complete list of projects that won economic development grants.

