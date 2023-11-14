How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Notch Road wraps it up for another season

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Scenic Route 108 through Smugglers’ Notch is officially closed for the season.

The narrow and twisting road from Cambridge to Stowe is open seasonally and VTrans usually tries to keep it open for as long as weather allows. The road closed for a dusting of snow last week and then reopened. But Monday night’s snowfall was enough to put the kibosh on the 2023 season.

Skiers and other recreational users will now have the road through Smugglers’ Notch State Park to themselves until around April, when the road tends to reopen.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Street shooting investigation in Burlington.
2 dead in Burlington shooting
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Burlington police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was shot in the foot...
Man shot in foot in alleged Burlington drug dispute
Police say the victim of a shooting in Hardwick died over the weekend. The suspect died by...
Victim of Hardwick shooting dies
The Burlington police are investigating an arson at their own department headquarters.
Police investigating arson at Burlington Police Department

Latest News

File photo
St. Johnsbury, Hartland programs receive federal economic development grants
Rep. Peter Welch-File photo
Welch says Supreme Court code of ethics falls short
November 13 - 15 is adoption month in Vermont. Governor Phil Scott announced that November will...
Gov. Scott declares adoption month in Vt.
Learning the ropes from an expert thanks to apprenticeship pathways; Governor Phil Scott...
Learning from the experts during apprenticeship week