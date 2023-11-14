Notch Road wraps it up for another season

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Scenic Route 108 through Smugglers’ Notch is officially closed for the season.

The narrow and twisting road from Cambridge to Stowe is open seasonally and VTrans usually tries to keep it open for as long as weather allows. The road closed for a dusting of snow last week and then reopened. But Monday night’s snowfall was enough to put the kibosh on the 2023 season.

Skiers and other recreational users will now have the road through Smugglers’ Notch State Park to themselves until around April, when the road tends to reopen.

