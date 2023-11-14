How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Plattsburgh man arrested in hit-and-run that injured child

Police have arrested a Plattsburgh man who they say was behind the wheel during a hit-and-run...
Police have arrested a Plattsburgh man who they say was behind the wheel during a hit-and-run that injured a child.(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a Northern New York man who they say was behind the wheel during a hit-and-run that injured a child.

The crash happened Monday at the corner of Oak and Brinkerhoff streets where the child was in a crosswalk.

Plattsburgh City Police say surveillance video helped them identify the driver as Michael Yando, 39, of Plattsburgh. He was charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

The juvenile who was hit was treated at the hospital and released.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Street shooting investigation in Burlington.
2 dead in Burlington shooting
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Burlington police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was shot in the foot...
Man shot in foot in alleged Burlington drug dispute
Police say the victim of a shooting in Hardwick died over the weekend. The suspect died by...
Victim of Hardwick shooting dies
The Burlington police are investigating an arson at their own department headquarters.
Police investigating arson at Burlington Police Department

Latest News

Fairlee 4th graders Zoom with fellow students in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.
Fairlee students get lesson in empathy
Students at Gertrude Chamberlin School in South Burlington honored Native American Appreciation...
South Burlington school takes part in Abenaki flag raising ceremony
Some Amtrak service from Vermont to New York City is temporarily suspended. - File photo
Some Amtrak service between Vermont and New York City temporarily suspended
Vermont Senator Peter Welch says the U.S. Supreme Court’s adoption this week of a code of...
Welch says Supreme Court code of ethics falls short