Plattsburgh man arrested in hit-and-run that injured child

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a Northern New York man who they say was behind the wheel during a hit-and-run that injured a child.

The crash happened Monday at the corner of Oak and Brinkerhoff streets where the child was in a crosswalk.

Plattsburgh City Police say surveillance video helped them identify the driver as Michael Yando, 39, of Plattsburgh. He was charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

The juvenile who was hit was treated at the hospital and released.

