Plattsburgh man arrested in hit-and-run that injured child
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a Northern New York man who they say was behind the wheel during a hit-and-run that injured a child.
The crash happened Monday at the corner of Oak and Brinkerhoff streets where the child was in a crosswalk.
Plattsburgh City Police say surveillance video helped them identify the driver as Michael Yando, 39, of Plattsburgh. He was charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
The juvenile who was hit was treated at the hospital and released.
