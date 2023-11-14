How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Some students consider state abortion laws when selecting future college

Choosing a college is an important decision. Now, life is becoming a key factor in that decision. Rep: Heather Graf, Photojournalist: Becca Knier
By Heather Graf, Parker King and InvestigateTV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Choosing a college is a big and often stressful decision for both young adults and their parents.

In the last decade, overall college enrollment has dropped.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 68% of high school graduates enrolled in college right away in 2010, compared to 62% in 2021.

College enrollment rates also differ by gender. In 2021, 70% of female students enrolled right away, compared to 55% of male students.

Some college-bound students we spoke with say they are rethinking where they’ll apply because of a 2022 landmark decision by the US Supreme Court.

Reporter Heather Graf has new insight into the potential impact on families, schools, and even healthcare options on campus. Watch the full story in the video at the top of this page.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF InvestigateTV+ INCLUDING THIS STORY

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Street shooting investigation in Burlington.
2 dead in Burlington shooting
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Burlington police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was shot in the foot...
Man shot in foot in alleged Burlington drug dispute
Police say the victim of a shooting in Hardwick died over the weekend. The suspect died by...
Victim of Hardwick shooting dies
The Burlington police are investigating an arson at their own department headquarters.
Police investigating arson at Burlington Police Department