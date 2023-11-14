How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

South Burlington school takes part in Abenaki flag raising ceremony

Students at Gertrude Chamberlin School in South Burlington honored Native American Appreciation...
Students at Gertrude Chamberlin School in South Burlington honored Native American Appreciation Month on Tuesday.(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington Public School honored Native American Appreciation Month Tuesday, becoming the first public school outside Franklin and Grand Isle Counties to take part in an Abenaki flag raising ceremony.

To the sounds of singing and drumming, students from the Abenaki Circle of Courage after-school program traveled from Swanton to South Burlington to raise the flag at the Gertrude Chamberlin School.

“Kind of a historic moment in that we’re the first school in Chittenden County to raise the Abenaki flag, the Missisquoi flag,” said

Chamberlin Principal Holly Rouelle. She says she wants her students to learn a variety of topics that include the Abenaki history. “It’s so important for our students to hear the stories, and especially thinking about who the original Vermonters are.”

Selah Cota, a member of the Abenaki Circle of Courage, says they are proud to educate others about their culture. “It just feels good to know that we are spreading our culture with other young kids,” Cota said.

“Being Indigenous, we’re always the people that have been pushed out. Just knowing that we’re not forgotten about, it just feels awesome,” said the group’s Sage Gould.

South Burlington students also appreciated the sharing opportunity. “I was excited to see what would happen,” said Caroline Kellogg-Masket, a student at the school. “I thought it was really cool, it was really beautiful to hear.”

“It was kind of a learning opportunity,” added Orion Hauserainville.

Principal Holly Rouelle says she hopes Tuesday’s event is the start of incorporating Abenaki culture within the curriculum.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Street shooting investigation in Burlington.
2 dead in Burlington shooting
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Burlington police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was shot in the foot...
Man shot in foot in alleged Burlington drug dispute
Police say the victim of a shooting in Hardwick died over the weekend. The suspect died by...
Victim of Hardwick shooting dies
The Burlington police are investigating an arson at their own department headquarters.
Police investigating arson at Burlington Police Department

Latest News

Some Amtrak service from Vermont to New York City is temporarily suspended. - File photo
Some Amtrak service between Vermont and New York City temporarily suspended
Vermont Senator Peter Welch says the U.S. Supreme Court’s adoption this week of a code of...
Welch says Supreme Court code of ethics falls short
Scenic Route 108 through Smugglers Notch is closed for the season.
Notch Road wraps it up for another season
Emily Ferlazzo
Loved ones remember Emily Ferlazzo 2 years after her murder
File photo
Notch Road wraps it up for another season