St. Johnsbury, Hartland programs receive federal economic development grants

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over a million dollars in federal funding is coming to programs in St Johnsbury and Hartland to boost economic development.

The Commerce Department grants will go to the Northeastern Vermont Development Association of St. Johnsbury and the Center on Rural Innovation in Hartland to increase tech entrepreneurship through start-up capital.

The Hartland program will receive $260,379 from the ‘Build to Scale’ program’s ‘Venture Challenge Grant’ which enables high-growth technology entrepreneurship and fosters inclusive access to entrepreneurship support models.

The St. Johnsbury program will receive $749,947 to increase access to capital in communities where risk capital is in short supply.

