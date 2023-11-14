How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM men’s soccer earns NCAA bid, will host Rider Thursday

Cats headed to tournament for third straight year
Cats headed to tournament for third straight year
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s soccer team will host a first round NCAA Tournament game for the third straight year after the Cats were drawn to play Rider at Virtue Field in Monday’s Selection Show. The Cats and Broncos will kick off at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Vermont had another great regular season with 11 wins including victories over 1-loss Bryant and Western Michigan squads. There was some question of whether UVM would earn an at-large bid after falling in the America East quarterfinals, but in the end, their resume was more than good enough.

Thursdays contest may bring a feeling of deja vu to longtime fans of the Cats: UVM also hosted Rider in the first round of the 2016 tournament, a 4-1 Catamount victory which featured a Brian Wright hat trick. Th 2023 team doesn’t have an individual scorer like Wright, but they do have a ton of experience playing must-win games at home after their magical run a year ago.

“That is so important,” head coach Rob Dow said of that experience. “Our returners come in in their third year in a row being in the NCAA tournament. They feel like every minute goes past so fast in the game that these half chances and big plays, and leadership needs to step up. Guys like Zach (Barrett) and Max (Murray) are really important, for them to get the team ready for Thursday.”

“Anything can happen in the NCAA tournament,” Barrett added. “Rankings go out the door, seeding doesn’t matter, home or away. Literally anything can happen, but the biggest thing from last year and into this year is our togetherness as a team. Just knowing that any time in the game, we’re down 2-0, we’re up 2-0, anything can happen. And being together as a team and trusting our system and principles as a team is just the biggest thing we have to stress.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur Street shooting investigation in Burlington.
2 dead in Burlington shooting
Burlington police are investigating a shooting incident after a man was shot in the foot...
Man shot in foot in alleged Burlington drug dispute
The Burlington police are investigating an arson at their own department headquarters.
Police investigating arson at Burlington Police Department
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Steven Turcotte, Luke McKinnie and Xavion Martin
4 arrested in St. Johnsbury drug bust

Latest News

Cats headed to tournament for third straight year
UVM men’s soccer earns NCAA bid, will host Rider Thursday
Panthers will face Cortland on Saturday
Two-goal first half propels Middlebury men’s soccer to third round
Panthers seeking sixth straight national title
Middlebury field hockey advances to final four
TJ Long led all scorers with 20
Hoopcats cruise past Plattsburgh State 92-41