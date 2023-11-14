How to help
Vt. Criminal Justice Council takes testimony in case of Franklin County Sheriff

Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore/File
By Kiana Burks
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Criminal Justice Council heard testimony Tuesday on the possible decertification of Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore.

The proceedings stem from a 2022 criminal charge that then-captain Grismore faces for allegedly kicking a handcuffed man in the groin at the Sheriff’s office. Despite the charges, Grismore was elected Sheriff last fall. Grismore has said he had to intervene to protect himself and his fellow deputies. That’s despite testimony from at least one of those deputies Tuesday saying there was no rush to get the suspect on the bench after he stood up.

The council heard hours of testimony -- which is significant because the only testimony in the matter so far has come in the Legislature’s concurrent impeachment inquiry in closed executive sessions.

In addition to Criminal Justice Council proceedings, the impeachment inquiry, and the assault case in court, The Vermont State Police are also investigating the office’s finances.

The council is expected to take more testimony before making a final decision.

