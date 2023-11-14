How to help
Vt. Supreme Court rules Slate Ridge owner’s arrest warrant can be reissued

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court says the state’s Environmental Court can reissue an expired arrest warrant for Daniel Banyai, the owner of an illegal paramilitary training facility in Pawlet.

The town of Pawlet has been at odds with Banyai since 2017 after they said he didn’t have the proper permits to build on his property. The Environmental Court ultimately agreed and when Banyai missed a deadline over the summer to remove those structures, a warrant was put out for his arrest.

But authorities didn’t take him into custody before it expired. The town requested the warrant be reinstated but Banyai’s attorney appealed to the State Supreme Court to hold off while other legal issues are being decided.

The High Court last week said the warrant can be reissued by the Environmental Court. That is expected to happen sometime next week.

