Welch says Supreme Court code of ethics falls short

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch says the U.S. Supreme Court’s adoption this week of a code of ethics is only a first step to addressing what he says are transparency problems at the High Court.

The Court on Monday adopted its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices, but the code lacks a means of enforcement.

The ethics debate heated up after a ProPublica report outlined how Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose luxury gifts and travel financed by Republican billionaire Harlan Crow, including the use of a private resort in the Adirondacks. Justice Samuel Alito was also found to have accepted a trip to a luxury fishing lodge in Alaska from two wealthy Republican donors.

Senator Welch and other Judiciary Committee members have called for ethics investigations. He says the code of conduct is only the beginning. “Our work will not be finished until we have uncovered the full depth of past ethical lapses at the court and until we have ensured the American public that there is a transparent system in place to prevent future ones,” Welch said in a statement.

