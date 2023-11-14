Williston Fire Department offers fire safety tips as winter weather rolls in

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s cold outside - and most people have had their heat on for a while.

But with trying to stay warm - comes the possibility of home fires - a problem potentially made worse for properties affected by flooding.

Williston fire department Captain Prescott Nadeau says winter can be a busy month for his team.

“It has a lot to do with heating equipment that has been improperly maintained,” Nadeau said.

He says as people try to defrost and warm up - there’s a higher risk of fires.

“A big culprit is space heaters,” Nadeau said. “Keeping flammables too close to a space heater.”

To avoid the risks - he says to keep a three foot barrier around the space heater - from anything that could catch on fire if it does end up tipping over - and turning it off when you leave the room.

He also says to not use extension cords for prolonged periods of time.

“The problem is extension cords are not - especially depending on the gauge - they’re not rated to be used for anything over 60-90 days,” Nadeau said.

HVAC and electrical contractor Peter Lloyd of Lloyd Home Service recommends getting heating serviced every year to avoid fires - and the best time to do it is during the spring or early summer - when contractors aren’t slammed with appointment requests.

“We’re actually checking all the components for safety we’re doing a full cleaning on the systems,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd says his team removes any blockages or soot buildup in the system - and performs a combustion test.

“As well as verifying operations if any components have failed, we’ll let homeowners know. we’ll get those things fixed before putting taxed equipment on things that could fail,” LLoyd said.

Since the state’s flooding, Lloyd’s home services are booked two months out to help people affected by flooding get their heating back up and running before the deep cold of winter.

He says those with flood damage might not realize - the impact on a home’s electrical system as well.

“What we found is a lot of people were trying to band-aid those panels back together - but a lot of those components got wet and that can lead to arcing and sparking and fires as well,” Lloyd said.

He says to avoid those issues after flooding - some people might need to get their entire electrical system replaced.

After that, those systems should be checked every year.

Taking precautions, Captain Nadeau says, helps firefighters avoid the extra strain of the season - where winter conditions like snow, ice or a combination of both takes a larger toll on firefighters.

“Winter structure fires provide a big hazard to us for a number of reasons,” Nadeau said.

Nadeau also says testing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors is vital.

“Having those detectors are truly life saving measures,” Nadeau said.

