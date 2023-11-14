How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The way things have been going lately, any amount of sunshine that we can get will be a big improvement over the persistent cloudiness that we have endured so far this November. And we will be getting that sunshine, although not a whole lot.

A few sunny breaks can be expected on Wednesday with a little bubble of high pressure over the northeast. But Thursday will be our best bet for seeing some prolonged sunshine. And that will be coming along with warmer temperatures, too.

Friday will be our warmest day of the bunch of days ahead of us, but it will also be mostly cloudy & breezy as a frontal system heads our way with wet & colder weather just in time for the weekend.

Rain will start to move in late Friday into Friday night as that frontal system moves in from the west. Showers will continue into the first part of Saturday, tapering off later in the day as colder air returns. To round out the weekend, there will be a few snowflakes mixed in with a few rain showers on Sunday.

It will be drying out again for the start of next week, but temperatures will be back to being on the chilly side.

Try to take MAX Advantage of some of that rare November sunshine over the next couple of days! -Gary

