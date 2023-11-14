BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! There were a few morning snow showers out there this morning. Any leftover snow showers begin to dwindle through the rest of the morning. We will be left with a good amount of cloud cover as we head through our Tuesday. With those mostly cloudy skies overhead, daytime highs again will climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s. Tonight, overnight lows fall back into the mid and upper 20s and 30s with mainly cloudy skies overhead.

Wednesday, we could see a few glimpses of sunshine. Wednesday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds, with most looking at daytime highs climbing back into the 40s. Thursday looks like the best chance for some well-deserved sunshine. Highs on Thursday are warmer, back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday, we increase the cloud cover, but we also bump the temperatures into the low and mid-50s. Friday night, we introduce the chance for a few rain showers as a frontal system coming in from the west will be joining up with a system coming up the east coast. As the rain tapers off late on Saturday, it will mix with a little bit of snow as colder air comes back in over the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.