2 face charges after shooting incident in Swanton

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face assault charges after a shooting incident in Swanton followed by a confrontation with police.

It started on Robin Hood Drive at the Rail Trail at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Swanton Village Police say a man wearing a headlamp was walking his dog when a van pulled onto the Rail Trail, two men got out and one fired multiple shots at him. The victim said he dove into the trees to escape the shots, and he told police one of the men yelled something about him flashing his light at them.

Officers found the van pulling into a driveway on Grand Avenue. They say the two men inside-- Jared Parizo, 23, of Swanton, and Enrique Hemingway, 22, of St. Albans-- became confrontational with police. They say Parizo kicked one officer and Hemingway aggressively approached the officers, threatening them.

Parizo was cited into court next month on a charge of assaulting a police officer. Hemingway was arrested and held on $10,000 bail. He faces a charge of aggravated assault. He’s due in court on Wednesday. Police did not say whether a juvenile who was also inside the van was charged.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police in Swanton Village at 802-868-4100.

