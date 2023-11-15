802 Podcast: Douglas v. Middlebury

How to help
File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Governor Jim Douglas is speaking out about his lawsuit against Middlebury College, for changing the name of Mead Chapel.

Two years ago, Middlebury College renamed Mead Memorial Chapel because of former Governor John Mead’s role in advancing eugenics policy in Vermont at the turn of the century. Former Governor Jim Douglas is working with the Mead family on a lawsuit against his alma mater, pushing back on so-called cancel culture.

Douglas spoke with reporter Mark Johnson in the latest edition of the 802 Podcast, saying the name change is an example of “political correctness gone berserk” and that the totality of Mead’s legacy should be remembered.

Douglas, who continues to teach at Middlebury, alleges the school breached a contract with Mead that the chapel would keep its name in perpetuity.

Middlebury filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. They say the chapel was a gift and there was no contract and there are no rules about naming rights. But a judge in August ruled the lawsuit can proceed.

Click here to listen to the latest 802 news podcast or you can find it wherever you get your podcasts.

