From a cabin in Norwich, school principal Ken Cadow wrote a young adult novel up for a National Book Award

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Climb for a few minutes up a densely wooded hill behind Ken Cadow’s house in Norwich, and you’ll find a shingled cabin the size of a cozy bedroom. Inside, a faded red easy chair with threadbare arms sits alongside an ice-hut stove procured for $35 on eBay. A pair of wool clogs rests on a dingy, tan bath mat.

Cadow, 59, has spent hundreds of hours in this cabin, which he built in 1999, sans electricity or internet, in a determined pursuit: outlining, writing, and revising a book about a Vermont teen named Ian, who meets hardship with grit, humor, resilience and the unflinching companionship of a huge Irish wolfhound-mastiff mix named Gather.

“Gather” is also the name of Cadow’s newly released young adult novel, one of five finalists for the prestigious National Book Award.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak, who wrote a feature about Cadow in this week’s issue.

