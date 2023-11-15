How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

From a cabin in Norwich, school principal Ken Cadow wrote a young adult novel up for a National Book Award

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Climb for a few minutes up a densely wooded hill behind Ken Cadow’s house in Norwich, and you’ll find a shingled cabin the size of a cozy bedroom. Inside, a faded red easy chair with threadbare arms sits alongside an ice-hut stove procured for $35 on eBay. A pair of wool clogs rests on a dingy, tan bath mat.

Cadow, 59, has spent hundreds of hours in this cabin, which he built in 1999, sans electricity or internet, in a determined pursuit: outlining, writing, and revising a book about a Vermont teen named Ian, who meets hardship with grit, humor, resilience and the unflinching companionship of a huge Irish wolfhound-mastiff mix named Gather.

Gather” is also the name of Cadow’s newly released young adult novel, one of five finalists for the prestigious National Book Award.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak, who wrote a feature about Cadow in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Amtrak service from Vermont to New York City is temporarily suspended. - File photo
Some Amtrak service between Vermont and New York City temporarily suspended
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Emily Ferlazzo
Loved ones remember Emily Ferlazzo 2 years after her murder
A Vermont farm that specializes in golden retrievers has gone viral.
Vermont farm goes viral with doggone fun experience
City data shows gross sales are down dramatically from pre-pandemic but that foot traffic has...
Burlington downtown at crucial crossroads ahead of holiday season

Latest News

Climb for a few minutes up a densely wooded hill behind Ken Cadow’s house in Norwich, and...
From a cabin in Norwich, school principal Ken Cadow wrote a young adult novel up for a National Book
The Hartford Fire Department wants to expand its staff, not for an additional firefighter but...
Health Watch: Why Hartford Fire wants to hire a community nurse
A coalition of Burlington residents concerned with the city’s public safety crisis is...
Burlington residents demand answers on public safety
File photo
Burlington residents demand answers on public safety