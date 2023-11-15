How to help
Driver charged in death of NH state trooper to change plea to guilty

A likeness of New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill appears on a screen, top,...
A likeness of New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill appears on a screen, top, during a Celebration of Life service for Sherrill at the SNHU Arena, Nov. 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. A Connecticut truck driver who was charged in a highway crash that killed the New Hampshire state trooper has changed his plea to guilty. The crash killed Sherrill in fall 2021. Jay Medeiros of Ashford, Connecticut, was later charged with negligent homicide and reckless conduct.(Steven Senne | AP Photo/Steven Senne-File photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - A Connecticut truck driver who was charged in a highway crash that killed a New Hampshire state trooper has indicated he will change his plea to guilty.

The crash killed Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill in fall 2021. Jay Medeiros of Ashford, Connecticut, was later charged with negligent homicide and reckless conduct.

Authorities say Medeiros was driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth that struck Sherrill’s cruiser while the trooper was working at the site of an overnight paving project.

Medeiros filed an intent to change his plea from not guilty to guilty earlier this month, the Foster’s Daily Democrat reported. Plea and sentencing for Medeiros are scheduled for January, the newspaper reported.

Medeiros is represented by attorney Ronald Caron, who declined to comment to the Daily Democrat.

Sherrill was 44 at the time of his death and had worked in law enforcement in New Hampshire for 20 years.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

