Essex Co., N.Y. reports 12th rabies case this year

MINEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The rabies counts in one New York county tops a dozen for the year.

The Essex County Health Department was notified on Sunday that someone was attacked and bitten by a gray fox in Mineville, New York. The fox was retrieved for rabies testing without further exposure. Test results returned yesterday confirmed the animal had rabies.

The Essex County Health Department reminds residents of rabies-safe practices like keeping pets up to date with vaccines and feeding pets inside.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.