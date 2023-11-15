Feeding Chittenden kicks off turkey drive ahead of Thanksgiving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and some Vermonters are finalizing a menu and preparing a shopping list. But for other people, the holiday season can put extra pressure on their budget.

Feeding Chittenden is trying to help ease the holiday strain. They are starting their annual Thanksgiving food drive as part of their Holidays without Hunger Campaign. Community members are able to pick up some holiday table fundamentals like potatoes and turkey starting Tuesday at 10 AM.

Their goal is to feed 10,000 families this holiday season. Feeding Chittenden says they feed 12,000 people a year, from veterans to New Americans.

As temperatures drop, people need to pay for heat and food is usually the first thing to go. For details on how to access their resources or to lend a helping hand, visit their website.

