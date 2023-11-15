How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Feeding Chittenden kicks off turkey drive ahead of Thanksgiving

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and some Vermonters are finalizing a menu and preparing a shopping list. But for other people, the holiday season can put extra pressure on their budget.

Feeding Chittenden is trying to help ease the holiday strain. They are starting their annual Thanksgiving food drive as part of their Holidays without Hunger Campaign. Community members are able to pick up some holiday table fundamentals like potatoes and turkey starting Tuesday at 10 AM.

Their goal is to feed 10,000 families this holiday season. Feeding Chittenden says they feed 12,000 people a year, from veterans to New Americans.

As temperatures drop, people need to pay for heat and food is usually the first thing to go. For details on how to access their resources or to lend a helping hand, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Amtrak service from Vermont to New York City is temporarily suspended. - File photo
Some Amtrak service between Vermont and New York City temporarily suspended
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Emily Ferlazzo
Loved ones remember Emily Ferlazzo 2 years after her murder
A Vermont farm that specializes in golden retrievers has gone viral.
Vermont farm goes viral with doggone fun experience
Burlington police have made an arrest in an arson incident that happened inside their own...
Officers arrest suspect in arson at Burlington Police Department

Latest News

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and some Vermonters are finalizing a menu and preparing...
Feeding Chittenden kicks off turkey drive ahead of Thanksgiving
Rabies virus
Essex Co., N.Y. reports 12th rabies case this year
File Photo
Permits available to get holiday tree in the Green Mountain National Forest
File Photo
Holiday tree on its way to Church Street