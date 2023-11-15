How to help
Holiday tree on its way to Church Street

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - ‘Tis the season for a festive feature to return to downtown Burlington.

The tree was donated by a local residence in Williston and will make the short commute to the top of Church Street Wednesday morning. It will spend the week being spruced up culminating in a tree-lighting ceremony on November 24th.

The queen city is fussy about its foliage they won’t take just any big tree. If you have a 30 to 35-foot blue Colorado spruce that you want to see downtown next year reach out to the city to volunteer.

