Jury draw begins in OneCare Vermont whistleblower case

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Jury draw began Wednesday in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the organization at the heart of the state’s health care reform efforts, OneCare Vermont.

It all stems from a former employee, Robert Hoffman, who, back in 2018, raised concerns about the legitimacy of the organization’s data.

OneCare Vermont is a collection of hospitals, doctors and providers banded together, and is technically a nonprofit.

Vermont has invested more than $200 million since the all-payer model’s launch in 2018. The idea is to reform how health care is paid for, and to incentivize primary and preventive care, and, ultimately, bring down the cost of care.

At the heart of this case is the former employee’s concern about the accuracy of OneCare’s data, which is at the center of measuring how effective the all-payer model is.

Hoffman worked as a data analytics manager for several months until he was fired from OneCare in 2018. He says it was for raising concerns about the data, and he went on to file a federal whistleblower complaint.

OneCare didn’t comment on Wednesday’s hearing, but they’ve previously told us Hoffman’s claims are baseless.

A big part of OneCare is tracking data to see if Vermonters are actually getting healthier and whether the all-payer model is actually saving money. A previous independent report has shown that all-payer is saving money and fewer people are going to the hospital, but this lawsuit could raise questions about the information it’s based on.

The trial is slated to begin early next year.

Related Stories:

VT health care regulators pass OneCare Budget aimed at accountability

Green Mountain Care Board seeks input from health care providers during listening tour

OneCare Vermont CEO stepping down

BCBS agrees to continue payments to primary care providers

BCBS to step back from Vt. health reform effort

Hoffer: Vt. Supreme Court OneCare ruling a blow to government transparency

Vermont’s high court blocks auditor from accessing OneCare payroll data

Whistleblower accuses OneCare Vermont, UVM Medical Center of fraud

Report finds Vt. health care reform efforts showing promise

Vermont auditor questions health care reform implementation costs

OneCare leaders balk at state lawsuit over access to payroll

Thousands of state employees now part of Vermont’s all-payer model

Thousands of state employees now part of Vermont’s all-payer model

Green Mountain Care Board approves OneCare budget

Vermont officials roll out all-payer health care reboot plan

Vt. auditor’s report takes aim at runaway health care costs

Scott administration to release plan to reboot all-payer health care efforts

Group of Vt. doctors push for single-payer health care reform

Audit questions whether OneCare saves money

Pandemic tests Vermont health care reform efforts

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.