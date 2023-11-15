How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New Hampshire announced presidential primary date

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire has set its date for next year’s presidential primary.

Their secretary of state on Wednesday announced that the primary will be on January 23. The announcement ends months of speculation and brinksmanship involving President Biden, the Democratic National Committee, and state officials.

The DNC -- supported by Biden -- wanted South Carolina to be first because it’s a more racially diverse state. But New Hampshire says its state law requires its primary to be first in the nation.

South Carolina’s primary is now on February 3rd. President Biden opted to not be on the New Hampshire primary ballot because of the disagreement.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Amtrak service from Vermont to New York City is temporarily suspended. - File photo
Some Amtrak service between Vermont and New York City temporarily suspended
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Emily Ferlazzo
Loved ones remember Emily Ferlazzo 2 years after her murder
A Vermont farm that specializes in golden retrievers has gone viral.
Vermont farm goes viral with doggone fun experience
City data shows gross sales are down dramatically from pre-pandemic but that foot traffic has...
Burlington downtown at crucial crossroads ahead of holiday season

Latest News

Aurora Vixen
Vermont farm gets new baby reindeer just in time for the holidays
Just in time for the holidays, the Vermont Reindeer Farm in West Charleston has a new addition...
Vermont farm gets new baby reindeer just in time for the holidays
File photo
Amtrak service north of NYC, Ethan Allen Express to be restored Thursday
File photo
Vermont-made ice cream faces recall