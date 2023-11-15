New Hampshire announced presidential primary date

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire has set its date for next year’s presidential primary.

Their secretary of state on Wednesday announced that the primary will be on January 23. The announcement ends months of speculation and brinksmanship involving President Biden, the Democratic National Committee, and state officials.

The DNC -- supported by Biden -- wanted South Carolina to be first because it’s a more racially diverse state. But New Hampshire says its state law requires its primary to be first in the nation.

South Carolina’s primary is now on February 3rd. President Biden opted to not be on the New Hampshire primary ballot because of the disagreement.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.