How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Permits available to get holiday tree in the Green Mountain National Forest

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - If your budget is in pain for a pine this holiday season there could be a cheaper option right outside your door.

Permits are now for sale to cut down your own Christmas tree in the Green Mountain National Forest. That is thanks to the U.S. Forest Service in Vermont.

Permits are $5 in person at the Green Mountain National Forest offices or $7.50 online. Two permits are allowed per household every year.

Visit the U.S. Forest Service website for a map of the harvest area or to buy a permit.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Amtrak service from Vermont to New York City is temporarily suspended. - File photo
Some Amtrak service between Vermont and New York City temporarily suspended
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Emily Ferlazzo
Loved ones remember Emily Ferlazzo 2 years after her murder
A Vermont farm that specializes in golden retrievers has gone viral.
Vermont farm goes viral with doggone fun experience
Burlington police have made an arrest in an arson incident that happened inside their own...
Officers arrest suspect in arson at Burlington Police Department

Latest News

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and some Vermonters are finalizing a menu and preparing...
Feeding Chittenden kicks off turkey drive ahead of Thanksgiving
Rabies virus
Essex Co., N.Y. reports 12th rabies case this year
File Photo
Feeding Chittenden kicks off turkey drive ahead of Thanksgiving
File Photo
Holiday tree on its way to Church Street