Permits available to get holiday tree in the Green Mountain National Forest

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - If your budget is in pain for a pine this holiday season there could be a cheaper option right outside your door.

Permits are now for sale to cut down your own Christmas tree in the Green Mountain National Forest. That is thanks to the U.S. Forest Service in Vermont.

Permits are $5 in person at the Green Mountain National Forest offices or $7.50 online. Two permits are allowed per household every year.

Visit the U.S. Forest Service website for a map of the harvest area or to buy a permit.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.