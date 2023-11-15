Police find body of missing Malone man

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities say the body of a missing Malone, New York, man has been found.

New York State Forest Rangers on Monday discovered the body of Brent V. Beach inside the Titusville State Forest in Malone, according to the New York State Police. They say there is no evidence of any criminal activity or foul play.

Police say Franklin County Adult Services requested a welfare check on Beach on October 24 after he was last seen on September 17 on a red four-wheeler.

Autopsy results are pending.

