Police find body of missing Malone man

Brent Beach.
Brent Beach.(Courtesy: N.Y. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities say the body of a missing Malone, New York, man has been found.

New York State Forest Rangers on Monday discovered the body of Brent V. Beach inside the Titusville State Forest in Malone, according to the New York State Police. They say there is no evidence of any criminal activity or foul play.

Police say Franklin County Adult Services requested a welfare check on Beach on October 24 after he was last seen on September 17 on a red four-wheeler.

Autopsy results are pending.

Related Story:

Police searching for missing North Country man

