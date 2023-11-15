Readsboro man arrested following police standoff

READSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Readsboro man faces charges including criminal threatening and violating a no-stalking order following a standoff with police Tuesday night.

It happened at a home on King Hill Road around 8:30 p.m. Vermont State Police say Devin Hanson, 40, was yelling and making violent threats against a neighbor, violating a court order that he stay away from the neighbor he had allegedly assaulted in August.

Authorities say troopers attempted to speak with Hanson but that he retreated inside and displayed signs of being in crisis. VSP’s Tactical Services Unit was called in and Hanson eventually surrendered peacefully.

He is due in court in Bennington on Wednesday.

