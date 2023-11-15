Vermont-made ice cream faces recall

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont-made ice cream is recalling products due to listeria risk, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS officials are advising consumers not to eat several kinds of Wilcox Ice Cream with best-buy dates in September 2024 because the are potentially contaminated with listeria. They say the East Arlington company is voluntarily recalling several flavors including sweet cream, vanilla, maple cream, and mint chocolate chip.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Wilcox Ice Cream is sold around New England including the Hanover Co-Op Food Store, Lebanon Co-Op Food Store, and the Monadnock Food Co-Op in New Hampshire.

You can find the full list of products on the DHHS website.

