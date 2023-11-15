BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was nice to finally get some sunshine & warmer temperatures on this Wednesday, and it will be even sunnier & warmer on Thursday. An area of high pressure will swing through on Thursday with that fair weather.

It will be even warmer on Friday with highs getting well into the 50s for most of us, but it will also be turning more active as a frontal system moves in from the west. It will be breezy out of the south on Friday, and after some morning sun, clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. The rain from that system will be moving through NY late afternoon and evening, and moving through Vermont and New Hampshire late evening and through Friday night.

Rain showers will linger into the first part of Saturday as colder air rushes back in for the weekend. There may be a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain showers later in the day in the higher elevations.

A trailing trough of low pressure will swing through on Sunday with scattered snow & rain showers, but they won’t amount to much.

We will get the sunshine back on Monday, but it will be chilly. Monday night will be one of the coldest ones that we have had yet so far this season.

Tuesday will start with some sunshine, but another frontal system will be moving in by Tuesday night. Again, winds will pick up out of the south as that front approaches. And at this point, it looks like there could be some substantial rain & wind for that big travel day on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on all of this active weather heading our way, especially that system near the Thanksgiving holiday, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.