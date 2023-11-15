BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! Through our Wednesday, we will see a few breaks of sunshine here and there throughout the day. There is still a good amount of cloud cover, but there will be breaks in the clouds where we can finally see some welcome sunshine. Temperatures today climb into the mid and upper 40s for most, but a stiff wind out of the south between 5-15 MPH will keep wind chill values in the 30s here for much of the day. Tonight, overnight lows fall back into the 30s with partly cloudy skies overhead.

It looks like we’ll pick up more sunshine through our Thursday! Partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies look to prevail through our Thursday as high temperatures climb back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Friday, we’ll increase the cloud cover but bump up the temperatures into the low and mid-50s.

Clouds will give way to rain showers as we head towards Friday night into Saturday as a frontal system moves in from the west. Showers will continue into the first part of Saturday, tapering off later in the day as colder air returns. To round out the weekend, a few snowflakes will be mixed in with a few rain showers on Sunday.

Enjoy the welcome breaks of sunshine!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.