How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! Through our Wednesday, we will see a few breaks of sunshine here and there throughout the day. There is still a good amount of cloud cover, but there will be breaks in the clouds where we can finally see some welcome sunshine. Temperatures today climb into the mid and upper 40s for most, but a stiff wind out of the south between 5-15 MPH will keep wind chill values in the 30s here for much of the day. Tonight, overnight lows fall back into the 30s with partly cloudy skies overhead.

It looks like we’ll pick up more sunshine through our Thursday! Partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies look to prevail through our Thursday as high temperatures climb back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Friday, we’ll increase the cloud cover but bump up the temperatures into the low and mid-50s.

Clouds will give way to rain showers as we head towards Friday night into Saturday as a frontal system moves in from the west. Showers will continue into the first part of Saturday, tapering off later in the day as colder air returns. To round out the weekend, a few snowflakes will be mixed in with a few rain showers on Sunday.

Enjoy the welcome breaks of sunshine!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Amtrak service from Vermont to New York City is temporarily suspended. - File photo
Some Amtrak service between Vermont and New York City temporarily suspended
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Emily Ferlazzo
Loved ones remember Emily Ferlazzo 2 years after her murder
A Vermont farm that specializes in golden retrievers has gone viral.
Vermont farm goes viral with doggone fun experience
Burlington police have made an arrest in an arson incident that happened inside their own...
Officers arrest suspect in arson at Burlington Police Department

Latest News

Peter has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your Tuesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Peter has the latest forecast.
Afternoon Weather Webcast