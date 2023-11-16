How to help
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during their Fall in Love adoption event.
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during their Fall in Love adoption event.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHICAGO (Gray News) – An animal shelter in Chicago is hoping to find a forever home for the only dog that didn’t get adopted during their special adoption event.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during their Fall in Love adoption event.

Elvis is a 3-year-old "meatball" with a silly personality, the shelter said.

Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.
Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)

“His giant smile lights up every room he enters. Elvis is a snuggler so he hopes you are okay giving up your personal space,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis was originally brought in as a stray dog and had a fractured pelvis. Fortunately, the fracture healed while in the shelter’s care, but he will be prone to arthritis in the future.

Elvis would do best as the only pet in the home.

He is potty trained, crate trained, and knows several commands.

For more information about Elvis, visit the Anti-Cruelty Society’s website here.

If Elvis is not a fit for your family, be sure to check out other adoptable animals at your local shelter to find your new best friend.

