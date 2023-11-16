Arrest in monthslong drug trafficking investigation in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont police have made an arrest in a monthslong drug-trafficking investigation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

Police arrested Umar Koon, 45, of the Bronx, New York, in Burlington on Tuesday. They say he resisted arrest and ran from police, but he was eventually taken into custody.

Authorities say Koon distributed fentanyl and cocaine in Burlington.

During a search, police seized more than $22,000 worth of drugs and a gun.

Koon faces multiple charges related to the trafficking and sale of drugs. He was held on $25,000 bail and is due in court Thursday.

Agencies involved in the drug trafficking investigation included the Vermont Drug Task Force, Vermont State Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police, South Burlington Police, the FBI and the ATF.

