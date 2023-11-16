How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Arrest in monthslong drug trafficking investigation in Burlington

Umar Koon
Umar Koon(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont police have made an arrest in a monthslong drug-trafficking investigation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

Police arrested Umar Koon, 45, of the Bronx, New York, in Burlington on Tuesday. They say he resisted arrest and ran from police, but he was eventually taken into custody.

Authorities say Koon distributed fentanyl and cocaine in Burlington.

During a search, police seized more than $22,000 worth of drugs and a gun.

Koon faces multiple charges related to the trafficking and sale of drugs. He was held on $25,000 bail and is due in court Thursday.

Agencies involved in the drug trafficking investigation included the Vermont Drug Task Force, Vermont State Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police, South Burlington Police, the FBI and the ATF.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont-made ice cream faces recall
Two men face assault charges after a bizarre incident in Swanton where a man walking his dog...
2 face charges after shooting incident in Swanton
File photo
Burlington residents demand answers on public safety
Brent Beach.
Police find body of missing Malone man
Devin Hanson
Readsboro man arrested following police standoff

Latest News

Randall Swartz/File
Orleans man to be sentenced for wife’s 2018 murder
File photo
Killington gets greenlight for World Cup racing
The NH secretary of state on Wednesday announced that the primary will be on January 23.
New Hampshire announced presidential primary date
Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
Vermont broadcast legend Ken Squier dies at 88