Bennington College staff rally for union recognition

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Faculty and staff at one Vermont college are trying to implement big change on campus.

Bennington College faculty and staff signed union cards, forming Bennington College United. Union leaders say that last week members requested recognition of their union from management, but they have allegedly yet to recognize BCU formally.

Thursday union members will gather on the college’s campus to discuss why they formed a union and call on the school to recognize their right to unionize.

