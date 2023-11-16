How to help
Burlington man arrested following gun incident

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man faces charges connected to a reported gun incident Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Police say officers responded to a “suspicious event” involving a gun and were provided a description of a vehicle that was involved. While en route, police say officers spotted the vehicle and pulled over David Loyer, 36, of Burlington.

He was arrested and charged with drug possession and impeding an officer. Police say his criminal history includes one failure to appear and three misdemeanor charges.

Loyer is due in court on Thursday morning.

