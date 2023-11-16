How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Democratic Party office in New Hampshire hit with antisemitic graffiti

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating after a Democratic Party office in New Hampshire was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti and posters.

Swastikas and slurs were found spraypainted on the windows and walls of the the Belknap County Democratic Committee building in Laconia on Wednesday morning, and posters with antisemitic messages were glued to the windows.

Johnna Davis, chair of the Belknap County Democratic Committee, said she believes the vandalism happened because the committee recently expressed support for the Jewish community during Israel’s war with Hamas.

“We are just people with our ideas, and we may not agree with you politically, but we’re all human,” Davis told WMUR-TV.

Police said those responsible will face elevated criminal mischief charges because of the antisemitic messages. The attorney general’s office released a statement saying it is aware of the incident, and that hate crimes have no place in New Hampshire.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vermont-made ice cream faces recall
Two men face assault charges after a bizarre incident in Swanton where a man walking his dog...
2 face charges after shooting incident in Swanton
File photo
Burlington residents demand answers on public safety
Brent Beach.
Police find body of missing Malone man
Devin Hanson
Readsboro man arrested following police standoff

Latest News

Paul Stone
Super Senior: Paul Stone
Bryan Kenyon, Richard Bump and Jill Lebert
Police arrest 3 in Bennington drug investigation
File photo
New York will automatically seal old criminal records under new law
Officials Thursday said they received a positive snow control announcement from the...
Killington gets greenlight for World Cup racing