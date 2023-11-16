Killington gets greenlight for World Cup racing

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington Resort has been given the greenlight from international ski officials for Women’s World Cup racing on Thanksgiving weekend.

Officials Thursday said they received a positive snow control announcement from the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, assuring race teams from around the world that conditions are ready to go. They say the dusting of natural snow combined with the resort’s powerful snowmaking system means they are ready for the world’s best to compete.

The full schedule of events for the Stifel Killington Cup weekend are available online.

