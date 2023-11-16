How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Killington gets greenlight for World Cup racing

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington Resort has been given the greenlight from international ski officials for Women’s World Cup racing on Thanksgiving weekend.

Officials Thursday said they received a positive snow control announcement from the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, assuring race teams from around the world that conditions are ready to go. They say the dusting of natural snow combined with the resort’s powerful snowmaking system means they are ready for the world’s best to compete.

The full schedule of events for the Stifel Killington Cup weekend are available online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont-made ice cream faces recall
Two men face assault charges after a bizarre incident in Swanton where a man walking his dog...
2 face charges after shooting incident in Swanton
File photo
Burlington residents demand answers on public safety
Brent Beach.
Police find body of missing Malone man
Devin Hanson
Readsboro man arrested following police standoff

Latest News

Umar Koon
Arrest in monthslong drug trafficking investigation in Burlington
Randall Swartz/File
Orleans man to be sentenced for wife’s 2018 murder
The NH secretary of state on Wednesday announced that the primary will be on January 23.
New Hampshire announced presidential primary date
Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
Vermont broadcast legend Ken Squier dies at 88