How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New North-End home catches fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just after 4:00 p.m., a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the house at 60 Avenue B.

The Burlington Fire Department says the fire was found below the home’s water heater, and investigation from the Burlington Fire Marshal’s Office found evidence of failed heat tape under the home.

One woman was in the home at the time of the fire, she was uninjured, but was taken to the hospital out of precaution for smoke inhalation concerns. Three pets were also rescued from the home and are said to be doing well too.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Amtrak service from Vermont to New York City is temporarily suspended. - File photo
Some Amtrak service between Vermont and New York City temporarily suspended
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Emily Ferlazzo
Loved ones remember Emily Ferlazzo 2 years after her murder
A Vermont farm that specializes in golden retrievers has gone viral.
Vermont farm goes viral with doggone fun experience
City data shows gross sales are down dramatically from pre-pandemic but that foot traffic has...
Burlington downtown at crucial crossroads ahead of holiday season

Latest News

File Photo
A potential candidate emerges for Plattsburgh Police Chief
After three years of having no permanent police chief, Plattsburgh’s mayor says he’s finally...
A potential candidate emerges for Plattsburgh Police Chief
Norwich University
Norwich enters first-ever Educational Partnership Agreement with U.S. Cyber Command
Norwich University has entered into a first-of-its-kind educational partnership with the U.S....
Norwich enters first-ever Educational Partnership Agreement with U.S. Cyber Command
A local non-profit is making vaccinations more accessible for everyone.
At-home and drive-thru vaccine clinics increase accessibility