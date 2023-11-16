New North-End home catches fire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just after 4:00 p.m., a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the house at 60 Avenue B.

The Burlington Fire Department says the fire was found below the home’s water heater, and investigation from the Burlington Fire Marshal’s Office found evidence of failed heat tape under the home.

One woman was in the home at the time of the fire, she was uninjured, but was taken to the hospital out of precaution for smoke inhalation concerns. Three pets were also rescued from the home and are said to be doing well too.

