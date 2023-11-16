Norwich enters first-ever Educational Partnership Agreement with U.S. Cyber Command

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich University has entered into a first-of-its-kind educational partnership with the U.S. Cyber Command.

According to the university, the partnership will provide Norwich with resources like additional laboratory personnel for science courses, an opportunity for students to get credit working on defense-related research projects, and academic and career advice for students from USCYBERCOM.

In a statement, Norwich University President Mark Anarumo celebrated the partnership saying, quote: “the fact we are the first, and only institution to have signed such an agreement demonstrates our status as our nation’s premier cyber university. this formal agreement will help deliver new and exciting opportunities for our students, faculty, and staff.”

