How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Norwich enters first-ever Educational Partnership Agreement with U.S. Cyber Command

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich University has entered into a first-of-its-kind educational partnership with the U.S. Cyber Command.

According to the university, the partnership will provide Norwich with resources like additional laboratory personnel for science courses, an opportunity for students to get credit working on defense-related research projects, and academic and career advice for students from USCYBERCOM.

In a statement, Norwich University President Mark Anarumo celebrated the partnership saying, quote: “the fact we are the first, and only institution to have signed such an agreement demonstrates our status as our nation’s premier cyber university. this formal agreement will help deliver new and exciting opportunities for our students, faculty, and staff.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Amtrak service from Vermont to New York City is temporarily suspended. - File photo
Some Amtrak service between Vermont and New York City temporarily suspended
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Emily Ferlazzo
Loved ones remember Emily Ferlazzo 2 years after her murder
A Vermont farm that specializes in golden retrievers has gone viral.
Vermont farm goes viral with doggone fun experience
City data shows gross sales are down dramatically from pre-pandemic but that foot traffic has...
Burlington downtown at crucial crossroads ahead of holiday season

Latest News

File Photo
A potential candidate emerges for Plattsburgh Police Chief
After three years of having no permanent police chief, Plattsburgh’s mayor says he’s finally...
A potential candidate emerges for Plattsburgh Police Chief
Norwich University has entered into a first-of-its-kind educational partnership with the U.S....
Norwich enters first-ever Educational Partnership Agreement with U.S. Cyber Command
A local non-profit is making vaccinations more accessible for everyone.
At-home and drive-thru vaccine clinics increase accessibility